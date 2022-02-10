Six Nations 2022: Johnny Sexton ruled out of Ireland's match against France

Ireland's captain is not fit to face France this weekend due to a hamstring strain

Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations match against France due to a hamstring strain; James Ryan will lead the side in Paris

With Sexton unavailable, Joey Carbery starts at fly-half alongside scrum-half Jamison Gibson Park. Ireland's centre partnership of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose will continue together in midfield.

Tadhg Beirne joins Ryan inside the engine room at lock with Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan coming together in the back row. Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong join forces in the front row.

Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw and Jack Carty have all been added to Ireland's replacements bench for this Round Two encounter.

Ireland XV: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Andrew Conway, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Bundee Aki, 11. Mack Hansen, 10. Joey Carbery, 9. Jamison Gibson Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Ronan Kelleher, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. James Ryan (captain), 6. Caelan Doris, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Iain Henderson, 20. Peter O'Mahony, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Jack Carty, 23. Robbie Henshaw.

