Ed Byrne and Stuart McCloskey called up to Ireland squad | Andy Farrell: Jonny Sexton hopeful for second Test

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will undergo a head injury assessment on Monday to see whether he can take part in the second Test on Saturday

Ireland have called prop Ed Byrne and centre Stuart McCloskey into their touring squad after a rash of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests as they look to secure their first ever win in New Zealand in the second Test on Saturday.

Byrne, who arrived on Saturday, will supplement the six props already in the country, two of whom were unavailable for the loss to the All Blacks in the series opener at Eden Park.

Finlay Bealham was a late withdrawal from the bench for the match after testing positive for COVID, while Jeremy Loughman is undergoing concussion protocols after taking a head knock early in the last Wednesday's match against the Maori All Blacks.

McCloskey will arrive on Monday to replace fellow midfielder James Hume, who was sent home after suffering a groin injury in the tour match against the Maori while replacement hooker Dave Heffernan also suffered a criteria one concussion in the first Test and will have to undergo the 12-day return to play protocol, the team said on Monday.

Munster's Niall Scannell was flown over last week as cover for the injured Rob Herring, who will return to training on Monday.

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton was forced to depart on 30 minutes in the 42-19 first Test defeat to New Zealand, as a slip saw his head collide with the knee of Sam Cane, before he failed an HIA but coach Andy Farrell is hoping he can still back up in the second Test in Dunedin on Saturday. The playmaker will complete his Head Injury Assessment later on Monday.

There was better news on the COVID front with outside back Mack Hansen out of isolation after his positive test, while Bealham should be back with the squad later this week.

What's next?

Ireland are next in action for their second Test of the three-Test series vs the All Blacks in a week's time on Saturday, July 9, live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am (8.05am kick off).