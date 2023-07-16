Johnny Sexton: Ireland captain handed three-match ban but available for Rugby World Cup
Johnny Sexton will be suspended for Ireland's Rugby World Cup warm-up matches against Italy, England and Samoa in August after he admitted a misconduct charge following the Champions Cup final in May; Leinster were handed a suspended fine of £7,500
Last Updated: 16/07/23 9:54pm
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been hit with a three-game ban - but will be able to play in the Rugby World Cup later this year following a disciplinary hearing.more to follow...