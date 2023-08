Ireland World Cup squad: Cian Healy left out due to injury as Jonathan Sexton captains Andy Farrell's side

Cian Healy picked up an injury in Ireland's final warm-up game before the Rugby World Cup

Veteran prop Cian Healy has been left out of Ireland's 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in France due to injury.

The 35-year-old suffered a calf problem in Saturday evening's 17-13 warm-up win over Samoa.

He was helped from the field by medical staff in the first half at Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne before being pictured on crutches.

Johnny Sexton will serve as captain in what will represent his fourth World Cup as Ireland begin their campaign against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday, September 9.

More to follow...

Forwards (18)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University)(13)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)(32)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)(41)

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere)(39)

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary's College)(31)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)(67)

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy)(74)

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch)(37)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne)(21)

David Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians)(52)

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen)(3)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)(3)

Peter O'Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)(96)

Tom O'Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch)(11)

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)(54)

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)(55)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)(18)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)(52)



Backs (15)



Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)(47)

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD)(21)

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon)(12)

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)(6)

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster)(100)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(26)

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians)(16)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers)(64)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)(31)

James Lowe (Leinster)(21)

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor)(13)

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)(106)

Jimmy O'Brien (Leinster/Naas)(6)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)(51)

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary's College)(captain)(113)

More to follow...