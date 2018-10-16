Wales name Jonah Holmes and Luke Morgan in autumn internationals squad

Jonah Holmes qualifies for Wales through one of his grandparents

Wales have called up uncapped wings Jonah Holmes and Luke Morgan for next month's autumn internationals.

The 26-year-olds, who play for Leicester and the Ospreys respectively, are the only international rookies among a 37-man group for the Test matches against Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa.

Wales' autumn fixtures Nov 3 v Scotland

Nov 10 v Australia

Nov 17 v Tonga

Nov 24 v South Africa

All games to be played at Principality Stadium

Morgan is the all-time leading points and try scorer for Wales' Sevens side and has touched down four times in five games for the Ospreys this season.

Stockport-born Holmes, who qualifies for Wales through a grandparent, has scored 10 tries in 15 appearances for Leicester.

Luke Morgan in the Wales Sevens' record try scorer

They will link up with a Wales squad that includes eight British and Irish Lions, with centre Jonathan Davies back after recovering from the foot injury suffered during last year's autumn Tests.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones also returns after missing the June games against South Africa and Argentina.

Unavailable due to injury Seb Davies, Aaron Shingler, James Davies, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau, Scott Williams, Hallam Amos, Owen Lane.

"This autumn is the start of a 12-month countdown to the Rugby World Cup and it is a huge opportunity for the players," said Wales head coach Warren Gatland.

"The players who performed and represented Wales so well in the summer deserve the opportunity again and we are really pleased with the depth we have built across the squad.

"We have added in a lot of experience with eight British and Irish Lions coming into the squad so there is a lot of competition for places.

Alun Wyn Jones returns to skipper Wales

"Some experienced players have missed out, the message to them is the door isn't closed looking long term, it's just a reflection of where we are depth wise and the opportunity to look at other players.

"A further eight players haven't been selected due to injury, dependent on their recovery they could be called in at a later date.

"The two uncapped players in Luke and Jonah are both in form, back-three players and we are looking forward to seeing them in this environment and seeing what they can do."

Wales squad

Loosehead props: Rob Evans, Wyn Jones, Nicky Smith.

Hookers: Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Ken Owens.

Tighthead props: Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Samson Lee, Dillon Lewis.

Locks: Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Bradley Davies, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones (c).

Back row: Ellis Jenkins, Dan Lydiate, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright.

Scrum-halves: Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Tomos Williams.

Fly-halves: Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell.

Centres: Jonathan Davies, Tyler Morgan, Hadleigh Parkes, Owen Watkin.

Josh Adams, Steffan Evans, Leigh Halfpenny, Jonah Holmes, Luke Morgan, George North, Liam Williams.