Wales lock Bradley Davies out until 2019 after knee surgery

Bradley Davies was released from Wales' autumn Test squad earlier this month

Wales lock Bradley Davies will be sidelined until the new year after undergoing knee surgery.

The 64 times-capped Ospreys forward was released from Wales' autumn Test squad earlier this month.

And the Ospreys have now confirmed a lengthy lay-off, as well as an injury to Lesley Kim, who joined in the summer.

"Bradley underwent surgery for a cartilage problem in the knee last week," Ospreys' medical performance manager Chris Towers said.

"Taking on board guidelines, he is looking at being available for selection in three to four months' time."

He added: "Lesley has failed to recover from a hamstring injury he suffered playing against Zimbabwe in August, despite our best attempts at rehabilitation.

"Subsequently, following discussions with specialists the decision was made to proceed with surgery, with a tentative return to play of four months post surgery."

Davies, 31, was among five locks selected in the Wales squad alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones, Cory Hill, Jake Ball and Adam Beard.