Gareth Anscombe retains Wales place ahead of Dan Biggar for Australia

Gareth Anscombe impressed against Scotland

Gareth Anscombe has retained the Wales fly-half role ahead of Dan Biggar for Saturday's game against Australia.

Anscombe impressed during Wales' 21-10 victory over Scotland last weekend, when Northampton number 10 Biggar was unavailable as England-based players were ruled out because that game fell outside World Rugby's autumn Test window.

Saracens winger Liam Williams, a fellow British and Irish Lions back alongside Biggar, is also on the bench as Worcester's Josh Adams starts.

Josh Adams starts ahead of Liam Williams

Wales coach Warren Gatland has made three changes to the side that beat Scotland in their opening autumn international last weekend.

Tomas Francis and Adam Beard also come into the starting XV in what Gatland says is a reward for summer tour performances.

"We were pleased to get a good opening win under our belts last weekend and this Saturday is all about building on that," said Gatland.

"With selection we wanted some continuity and to be consistent but also mindful there are a number of players who did really well for us in the summer and they need to be rewarded and have their opportunity.

"Adam (Beard) impressed in the summer as did Josh (Adams) and they deserve the chance to start.

"There is a really good balance to the team, a lot of competition which is exactly what we wanted.

"The bench is packed with quality and experience and it will be great to see them have an impact on Saturday."

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 6 Dan Lydiate, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Ellis Jenkins, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Dan Biggar, 23 Liam Williams