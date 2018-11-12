Wales enlisted help of Ashes winner Simon Jones before Australia win

Simon Jones spoke to the Wales forwards about the mindset to defeat Australia

Wales enlisted the help of Ashes winner Simon Jones in their quest to topple Australia at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Jones' brilliant seam bowling was key part to England securing the Ashes by beating Australia in 2005.

Jones helped England win the Ashes in 2005

And he spoke with the Wales forwards two days before the game, addressing the pack on the mindset required to beat Australia.

He was invited to speak by Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde during preparations for a Test match which Wales won 9-6.

It was their first victory over the Wallabies since 2008, ending a 13-match losing run against them.

Wales celebrate ending their losing run against Australia

Wales will now set their sights on achieving a history-making autumn Tests clean sweep, with Tonga and South Africa standing between them and a first four-wins-from-four autumn return.

They managed three successes from four attempts in 2002 and 2016 - New Zealand and Australia, respectively, ended their hopes on those occasions - but a 100 per cent record has always eluded them.

Success against the Wallabies made it seven wins on the bounce against all opponents, which is Wales' longest unbeaten run since Warren Gatland's reign as head coach began 10 years ago.