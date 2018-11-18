Warren Gatland says Wales squad is most competitive in 10 years

Warren Gatland has been in charge of Wales for 10 years

Warren Gatland says his current Wales squad is the most competitive of his 10-year reign.

They are unbeaten in eight Tests and go into the weekend's match against South Africa knowing a win would give them their first clean sweep of wins in an autumn campaign.

Gatland's side have already beaten Scotland, Australia and Tonga this month, and the New Zealander admits he has some difficult selection decisions to make ahead of next year's World Cup.

Wales made 14 changes to their side and still beat Tonga 74-24 in their most recent autumn international

He said: "It's not about it being tough - it's nice to have those headaches. The hardest thing for me about selection is the players who miss out. I know how disappointed they are.

"There are definitely going to be some disappointed players next week. Absolutely, this is the most competitive squad we've had. We have always spoken about creating depth, and we've done that.

"The pleasing thing for me now is I can pick a bench knowing they are going to have a strong impact as well. Then there are guys who are missing out on the match-day 23 and are really disappointed because they think they are good enough to be involved."

Gatland will stand down as Wales head coach after next year's tournament in Japan, with Scarlets' Wayne Pivac already confirmed as his replacement.

Wales' final opponents of the autumn are South Africa, who beat Scotland in Edinburgh on Saturday

With Gatland's departure date already set, the 55-year-old has turned his attention to leaving the Wales team in the strongest position he can for his successor.

"I think going forwards, Welsh rugby is in a good place," said Gatland. "We've spoken about the next eight to 10 months, and for all of us as a coaching set-up, we've said that when we leave, we want to leave the squad in the best possible position.

"That means being successful up to and at the World Cup."