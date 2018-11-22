Wales to support Gareth Thomas with Rainbow Laces

Former captain Gareth Thomas played 100 times for Wales, scoring 200 points

Wales' national teams will show their support to former captain Gareth Thomas by wearing rainbow laces this weekend.

Thomas was the victim of a homophobic assault in Cardiff on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old, who came out as gay in 2009, posted a video to Twitter in which he thanked the police and the people of Cardiff for their support following the attack.

Thomas also said he had opted to deal with his attacker, a 16-year-old boy, using restorative justice, when a victim talks to the perpetrator about the harm they have caused, "because I thought they could learn more that way than any other way".

The Welsh Rugby Union have tweeted to confirm they will be backing the Rainbow Laces campaign and supporting its key messages of inclusion and support. Wales' men's team will wear the laces against South Africa, while the women's team will wear them in their match against Canada.

Wales & Wales Women will again support @StonewallCymru #RainbowLacesDay campaign & show their support to former captain @gareththomas14 by wearing #RainbowLaces in their fixtures this weekend



— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 22, 2018

"We are delighted to confirm that Welsh rugby is once again proudly endorsing Stonewall Cymru's Rainbow Laces initiative throughout its two-week 2018 awareness campaign, whilst continuing to permanently support its values on a year round basis," said a WRU spokesperson.



"Many of our national game's core values of respect, teamwork and sportsmanship resonate with what is at the heart of this important campaign and we remain committed to ensuring that rugby provides an inclusive and welcoming environment for all at every level of the game."

The move follows a decision by the French Rugby Federation to wear rainbow laces in Saturday's match against Fiji in Paris as a show of support for Thomas.

Serge Simon, the FRF vice-president, tweeted: "All of French Rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you've been victim of. To show our support, the French rugby players will wear a rainbow shoe lace during the France-Fiji game on Saturday night.

"We're all in with you in this matter."