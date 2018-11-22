Liam Williams to start at full-back for Wales against South Africa

Warren Gatland has named Liam Williams as full-back in the only change to the Wales side that beat Australia

Liam Williams will start at full-back for Wales against South Africa in the only change to the starting fifteen that beat Australia.

The Saracens back, who won his 50th cap in the victory over Tonga, replaces Leigh Halfpenny who has not recovered after suffering concussion against the Wallabies.

Head coach Warren Gatland made 14 changes for the victory over Tonga but has reverted back to the side that defeated Australia a week earlier.

Wales have won all three of their autumn internationals in 2018 and have won their last eight games in a row

Williams lines up in the backline alongside fellow British & Irish Lion George North and Josh Adams.

Scarlets duo Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Davies are named in the midfield with Gareth Davies and Gareth Anscombe continuing their partnership at half-back.

In the pack, Nicky Smith, Ken Owens and Tomas Francis are again named in the front-row with Adam Beard, unbeaten in a Wales jersey, lining up alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric and Ross Moriarty pack down in the back-row for a third time together this autumn. A win over South Africa would give Wales a first four-Test autumn clean sweep, while they are also chasing a ninth successive victory against all opponents for the first time since 1999.

"We have rewarded the team that faced Australia with another start this weekend," said Gatland. "Leigh (Halfpenny) misses out with concussion but it's a great opportunity for Liam (Williams) at full-back

Warren Gatland will step down as Wales head coach after the World Cup in Japan

"We are really pleased with how the bench has gone in the first three games so we will be looking for that impact again on Saturday.

"There were a lot of tough selection calls, but that is what we want. The team that played last week was hugely impressive and there are some disappointed boys who miss out.



"We want to end the campaign with a big performance against a very good South African side."

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Nicky Smith, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Dan Lydiate, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Ellis Jenkins, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Dan Biggar, 23 Owen Watkin.