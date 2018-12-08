Sir Gareth Edwards says Wales should fear no one in 2019

Sir Gareth Edwards believes Wales should fear no one at next year's World Cup after a record-breaking run under Warren Gatland.

Wales head into the new year in confident mood having secured a first-ever autumn series clean sweep and recording nine successive wins, their best run for 20 years.

Edwards says they can build on that form by mounting successful Six Nations and World Cup campaigns in 2019.

Wales ended their losing run against Australia with a tight home victory over the Wallabies

"This could be the biggest year for Welsh sport. We can compete with the best and I think we have the personnel to shake the world," said Edwards.

"We don't have to fear anyone because of what has been developed.

"The great defence is there for everyone to see and this is probably the best squad we've had from top to bottom.

"There's a lot more consistency and the bench is a lot stronger. When these boys run on now you're not afraid of what's going to happen.

"In the past you thought 'I hope we can keep these boys on for as long as we can'. It's not a game of 15 people any more, and that's vitally important for Wales."

Wales thrashed Tonga 74-24 in November

Wales' autumn run saw victories over Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa, with the win over the Wallabies the first in 14 attempts, while the Springboks had previously overcome world champions New Zealand in Wellington during the summer.

"What Wales have achieved in the autumn has been excellent and given us a great deal of confidence," added Edwards.

"The Six Nations will be more of a test now, England and Ireland in particular.

"But playing them in Cardiff will be a terrific advantage, and hopefully we can have a great Six Nations ahead of what will be the ultimate test."