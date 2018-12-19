Stephen Jones and Jonathan Humphreys to join Wayne Pivac's Wales backroom team

Stephen Jones (left) is Wayne Pivac's assistant at Scarlets

Stephen Jones and Jonathan Humphreys will join Wales' coaching staff when Wayne Pivac takes over following the 2019 World Cup.

Pivac, who will succeed Wales boss Warren Gatland after next autumn's tournament, has named his current Scarlets assistant Jones as backs coach and Humphreys as forwards coach.

Jones won 110 Test caps - 104 for Wales and six for the British and Irish Lions - while former hooker Humphreys has spent the last five years working in Scotland, first for the national team and more recently as assistant coach at Glasgow Warriors.

"The WRU have been forward thinking with their planning and recruitment for post RWC 2019 and this has allowed me to bring in and secure the coaches we wanted," Pivac said in a Union statement.

Warren Gatland will leave his Wales role at the end of the 2019 World Cup

"Stephen and Jonathan are hugely respected not only for what they did on the field as players but in their careers as coaches and I'm delighted to have them as part of our team."

Coach Neil Jenkins and WRU head of physical performance Paul 'Bobby' Stridgeon will remain in their roles post 2019.

Jones said: "I'm hugely excited with the opportunity. It is a great honour to be asked to coach your country.

"I'm very grateful to the Scarlets for the opportunity I have had with them and for their continued support."

Jonathan Humphreys was the Scotland forwards coach in the 2015 World Cup

Humphreys, like Jones a former Wales captain, said: "It's a huge honour to return to Wales during what is a really exciting time for Welsh rugby.

"The opportunity to come back and coach my country with Wayne and Stephen is one that I couldn't turn down.

"In the meantime I have a job to do in Glasgow and my focus will be solely here until the end of the season. The club set-up at Scotstoun is one of the best I have experienced during my coaching career and it would be fantastic to try and finish up with some silverware."