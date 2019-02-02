Ken Owens calls on Wales to keep breaking records following their Six Nations win over France

Ken Owens wants Wales to maintain their winning streak

Ken Owens has called on Wales to keep breaking records following their spectacular Six Nations win over France in Paris.

Warren Gatland's squad completed the finest fightback in Five or Six Nations history, wiping out a 16-point interval deficit to topple France 24-19.

It eclipsed France's effort in trailing by 15 points before beating Ireland in 1989, while Wales' ten-game undefeated run matches their longest winning sequence for 20 years.

Wales headed to Nice on Saturday to prepare for next weekend's Six Nations clash with Italy in Rome, where a win will equal their all-time record of 11 victories, set between 1907 and 1910.

"Records are there to be broken, and there have been some very good Welsh sides over the years," said hooker Owens, who became his country's most capped player in that position when he made a 61st appearance on Friday.

George North scored two tries in Wales' win over France

"We are ten on the bounce now, and you have to go back to 1907 for the record, so as a team it's a big thing for us to hopefully equal the record and then pass it.

"But it's not something we speak too much about.

"We just want to win, and hopefully the records will keep tumbling and we can."

A Wales win in Rome would put Wales in line for a possible title and Grand Slam with two of their final three Six Nations games being at home, against rivals for silverware England and Ireland.

"We've managed expectation before," Owens said.

Warren Gatland's Wales side made a winning start

"It is Wales, and there is pressure on us being on such a winning run, but we will enjoy that. We will work hard and hopefully we can keep getting wins and performing.

"Winning comes with confidence, and we've had a lot of guys come in who have done very well and really stepped up to the plate.

"They have gained experience, and it's easier to get that when you are winning.

"They did well in Argentina last summer, and now we've got a lot of young guys in our squad who have a lot of caps. That can only be a good thing, and we've got to keep that going."