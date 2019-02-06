Rob Howley urges Wales to 'create their own history' in Rome

Rob Howley wants Wales to make history against Italy

Rob Howley has urged Wales' players to "create their own history" and eclipse an unbeaten run that has stood for 20 years.

A win over Six Nations opponents Italy in Rome on Saturday would see Wales equal their all-time winning sequence of 11 Tests set between 1907 and 1910.

It would also take them past the 10-game undefeated run of 1999, when Howley was Wales captain.

Wales have not lost since Ireland toppled them at the midway point of last season's Six Nations, accounting for France (twice), South Africa (twice), Argentina (twice), Australia, Scotland, Italy and Tonga since then.

George North celebrates one of his two tries against France

"That (1999) run is something I look back on with fond memories," Wales assistant coach Howley said.

"But I want the record to be broken by the current players, and for them to create their own history and build their own confidence for the World Cup and what is a huge year.

"Winning is a habit, and you always seem to find a way to do it. Along the way you always seem to find a bit more luck, too.

"I said to (former Wales team-mate) Neil Jenkins when we went through our winning run in 1999, you didn't want to be the players in the jersey when you lose.

"You've got a big responsibility when you play - as a result - and fingers crossed it will go well when we play this weekend.

"There is always a turning point for a team, and I suppose in 1999 ours was beating England at Wembley. That was huge for us.

Wales secured a famous win against France in Paris

"It was one of my best games as a Wales international, just in terms of the performance and us actually winning the game in the manner in which we did with Scott Gibbs' try.

"We scored some great tries, and that was the start for us going into the 1999 World Cup.

"Everyone uses the word 'momentum' in championship rugby, and especially in the Six Nations. It's been a good season for us so far, but you always need to look and learn.

"Over the last 12 months we have been building nicely. We feel we are in a really good place, but you are only as good as your next game, and for us it's Italy next."