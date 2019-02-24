Tomas Francis says Wales have more to come in Six Nations campaign

Tomas Francis says the atmosphere within the Wales squad is 'amazing'

Tomas Francis says Wales have "a lot left in the tank" after their victory over England increased their hopes of a first Six Nations title in six years.

Wales recovered from a seven-point half-time deficit to record a stunning 21-13 victory over Eddie Jones' pre-tournament favourites in Cardiff, for a Welsh record 12th successive victory.

Warren Gatland, who is aiming for a third Grand Slam of his reign, will next take his unbeaten side to Murrayfield in two weeks' time, before they finish the campaign against Ireland at the Principality Stadium on March 16.

"The first two games [against France and Italy] we didn't play well at all," Wales prop Francis said.

"We fired a few shots [against England], but there is a lot left in the tank and we've won three. It's a good place to be in.

"There are two tough games to come. Murrayfield is always a tough place to go, and then it is Ireland at home. We will take them one at a time.

"The atmosphere in the squad is amazing. We know we still haven't put together an 80-minute performance yet, and we are excited for when we can finally do that.

"As a front-five forward, you relish those encounters and enjoy it, put your marker down, retaliate and then go back at them and give as good as you've got.

"I thought we did that in the second half. The substitutes came on, those pick and gos around 65 minutes, and we put the hands on their throats. It was a hell of a win.

"We are a tight-knit squad, train hard for each other and believe, which is half the battle. There are 37 players ready to play, and it is a great place to be.

"You believe in the man next to you. Whoever comes on the pitch, whoever of the 37, we believe in each other. That's why we enjoy being there."

Warren Gatland re-iterated his belief Wales have forgotten to lose

Gatland's men have not lost a Test match for 364 days - Ireland were the last team to beat them - but the Kiwi is determined to ensure his charges focus on the next test against Gregor Townsend's Scotland.

"There are a few technical things we have to get right with our game. It's important we focus on that next week," Gatland said.

"It will be a tough challenge up in Edinburgh. We've got to make sure we are not complacent and that we don't drop our level. There is a huge amount at stake."