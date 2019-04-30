Warren Gatland says he has not spoken to England about replacing Eddie Jones post-World Cup

Warren Gatland says he has not spoken to England about replacing Eddie Jones as head coach following the World Cup.

The New Zealander is leaving Wales following the tournament in Japan, and says he has received several approaches from those interested in hiring him once he becomes available.

However, Gatland insists England are not behind any of those approaches, explaining: "I haven't spoken to England at all. I think they were quite clear in what they were doing, in that they won't be making any appointments or talking to anyone until post-World Cup.

Eddie Jones has a break clause in his contract allowing his deal to be cut short if England have a disappointing World Cup

"I've had a number of approaches from different sources, so it's about making the right decision at the right time. I'm just weighing those things up."

Jones has a contract with the RFU until 2021, but there is understood to be a break clause that can be activated depending on England's performance in the World Cup.

Gatland is not concerned about what the future may hold, however, saying: "Really my whole focus is about the next seven months, Wales and the World Cup. I'm not too worried about whether I have a job or don't have a job and take a bit of a break.

"I'm a great believer in what will be will be, and something will potentially turn up."

Rhys Webb is ineligible for Wales due to residency rules, according to the WRU's regulations

Gatland also extended a sliver of hope to Rhys Webb, who has been left out of Wales' World Cup training squad.

Webb has less than 60 caps for his country and plays abroad with Toulon, meaning he cannot be called up according to WRU rules, but Gatland said: "There's no rule in there about an emergency situation.

"The only thing that I would say is that if we did get a couple of scrum-half injuries, then maybe common sense would prevail."