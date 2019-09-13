Adam Beard to join Wales Rugby World Cup squad after having appendix removed

Adam Beard will join up with the Wales squad in Japan next week

Adam Beard will link up with Wales' World Cup squad in Japan early next week after having his appendix removed.

The 16-times capped Ospreys lock was admitted to hospital in Wales ahead of the squad's departure on Wednesday.

Wales' opening World Cup game is against Georgia in Toyota on September 23.

A Welsh Rugby Union spokesperson said: "Adam Beard was admitted to hospital in Wales with suspected appendicitis by Wales team medics ahead of the squad's departure last Wednesday.

"He had his appendix removed uneventfully later that day and is recovering well. He will rejoin the rest of the squad in Japan early next week."

Beard, 23, will be assessed on arrival in Japan, with the hope he is available for the Georgia match.

Wales are likely to be without Beard's fellow lock Cory Hill for that game as he continues his recovery from a stress fracture in his leg.

Hill was named in Wales' 31-man World Cup group, with the second pool fixture against Australia on September 29 being his initial target.