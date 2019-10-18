Wales at full strength for Rugby World Cup quarter-final against France

Dan Biggar starts for Wales at No. 10

Fly-half Dan Biggar and centre Jonathan Davies have been named in the Wales starting line-up for Sunday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against France at Oita Stadium.

Biggar has successfully followed return to play protocols following a head injury while Davies has recovered from a knee injury suffered against Fiji nine days ago.

Wing George North has shaken off an ankle knock to also start, with Wales head coach Warren Gatland naming the same team that accounted for Pool D rivals Australia last month.

Wales are targeting a World Cup semi-final appearance for a second time in the last three tournaments.

Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi form the back-row unit, with Ross Moriarty on the bench, where Adam Beard provides lock cover instead of Aaron Shingler.

Wales centre Jonathan Davies

Wales have beaten Six Nations rivals France seven times in their past eight meetings.

Saracens prop Rhys Carre also features among the replacements, being preferred to Ospreys loosehead Nicky Smith.

Gatland's consistency of selection is underlined by it being the same team selected for Wales' opening two World Cup group games.

Wales: 15 Liam Williams; 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams; 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis; 4 Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones; 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Josh Navidi

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Aaron Shingler, 20 Ross Moriarty, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Owen Watkin