Rob Howley apologises for betting on rugby while he 'battled his demons'

Rob Howley has apologised for betting on rugby

Rob Howley has apologised for breaching rugby union’s betting rules as he “battled his demons” following his sister’s death.

The former Wales attack coach was banned from rugby for 18 months - nine suspended - after an independent disciplinary panel discovered he had made 363 bets covering 1,163 rugby matches over a four-year period, including some on Wales.

Howley's ban has been back-dated to before the Rugby World Cup, when he was withdrawn from his duties with Wales, and he will be free to return to the coaching ranks on June 16, 2020.

The former Wales scrum-half, who won 59 caps during a glittering playing career, apologised on Tuesday to those affected by his gambling.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all those close to me and everyone this has affected, especially the rugby community, close colleagues and above all my family," Howley said.

Howley admitted to placing more than 300 bets

"I am an extremely private man, and unfortunately it was this that kept me silent as I battled my demons following my sister's tragic death.

"The last few months have been immensely tough, and continued help will allow me to find the right path back to rugby which has always been my true passion. I am immensely grateful for the faith and support I've received from everybody close to me."

Howley continued: "I feel it is important for me to reiterate a number of the key facts that were highlighted and proven during the investigation:

'Mr Howley acknowledged his breach of the regulation at the first available opportunity, that he has demonstrated deep felt and genuine remorse, that he has an exemplary character and an exemplary disciplinary record (both as a player and coach).

'There was no suggestion of dishonesty or misuse of confidential information involved.

'The fact that Mr Howley had sought help from a psychologist who had diagnosed that the trigger for Mr Howley's recreational betting had been a family tragedy and that Mr Howley had refrained from betting since his suspension.'"