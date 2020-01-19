Gloucester boss Johan Ackermann hopeful on Louis Rees-Zammit injury

Louis Rees-Zammit limps off against Toulouse

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann hopes the injury Louis Rees-Zammit picked up during his side's 35-14 defeat at Toulouse is minor enough to allow him to contribute for Wales at the Six Nations.

The 18-year-old wing was included in his first Six Nations squad by new Wales coach Wayne Pivac last week but limped off at the Stade Ernest-Wallon after damaging his ankle.

Ackermann insists it is too early to know the full seriousness of the injury.

"He rolled his ankle," said Ackermann.

"We need to make a decision whether we need to scan it and whether we do that or he leaves for Wales on Monday and they do it.

"He felt he couldn't run on it. He can be proud of what he's achieved so far and mustn't let it get him down. Whatever the outcome he can build on what he's achieved already and opportunities will still come.

"Let's hope it's not too bad and he can still contribute."