Liam Williams set to miss Wales' next two Six Nations games

Liam Williams is still recovering from an ankle injury

Liam Williams is set to miss Wales' next two Six Nations matches but could be fit to return against England next month.

The Saracens back, who will rejoin Scarlets at the end of the season, has not played since suffering an ankle injury ahead of Wales' World Cup semi-final against South Africa last October.

"Liam's struggling a bit at the moment," said Wales defence coach Byron Hayward.

"It (Saturday's game against Ireland) is a little bit early for Liam. We are possibly looking at the fourth or fifth games in the Championship."

Wales began their campaign with a 42-0 win over Italy last Saturday.

Leigh Halfpenny impressed against Italy last weekend

After Ireland, Wales host France on February 22 before their March 7 appointment with England at Twickenham. They then tackle Scotland at home seven days later.

"But look at all the positives - the boys all worked well last weekend (against Italy)," Hayward added.

"Leigh Halfpenny had a great game last weekend at full-back, though it would be nice to get Liam back, obviously."

Centre Owen Watkin, scrum-half Gareth Davies and hooker Elliot Dee are all back in training following recent injuries.