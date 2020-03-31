Wayne Pivac: Wales coach takes 25 per cent salary reduction as WRU cut costs

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is one of those taking a 25 per cent pay cut

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Martyn Phillips are to take 25 per cent salary reductions amid the coronavirus shutdown.

The WRU said it had announced "further measures to reduce costs during the current period of inactivity in the game in Wales", which will come into effect on April 1.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has agreed to defer some of his salary, while England's Eddie Jones has taken a pay cut of more than 25 per cent.

In a statement, the WRU said: "With no stadium events currently and pressure on other income streams, and following in-depth reviews of potential 'return to rugby' dates, a comprehensive plan for cost savings has been implemented."

Phillips added: "I have been struck by the efforts and attitude of all WRU staff during this crisis.

"As businesses across the country are faced with similar difficult decisions, adopting this new policy was made all the more challenging as everywhere you look everyone at the WRU has 'rolled up their sleeves' and adapted.

"However, we have taken these steps to aim to safeguard jobs and protect the medium and long term health of the game in Wales. We remain focussed on our goal to come out of the other side of this crisis.

"We are continuing our constructive dialogue with the Welsh Rugby Players Association (WRPA) and the Regions. This includes an exchange of information with the WRPA, particularly around the complex financials involved, so that all parties can come to an informed decision. We are working as quickly as possible to bring this to a conclusion"

Wales' national stadium, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, has been converted into a temporary hospital providing around 2,000 additional beds to support the NHS.

The WRU, who own and operate the venue, have been working with the Cardiff and Vale government officials and the University Health Board as part of contingency planning for the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"The speed and efficiency with which our stadium is being transformed into a hospital is just one example of the hard work and dedication of our team," said Phillips.

"I know there will be hardship to endure, but equally I know that all our staff have the very best interests of Welsh rugby and the wider community in Wales at heart and that we will get through these tough times together."