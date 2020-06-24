Gareth Thomas launches campaign to help educate people on HIV

Thomas has helped launch the Tackle HIV campaign to improve public understanding of HIV

Gareth Thomas is hoping his new Tackle HIV campaign will help start up a new conversation and educate those who have abused him and others with the virus.

The former Wales star revealed in September he was HIV positive with undetectable status.

Nine months on, the 45-year-old continues to live a "happy, normal and healthy life" but like many was unaware of what it meant to have the virus when he was first diagnosed.

Thomas, who has helped launch the Tackle HIV campaign to improve public understanding of HIV and break the stigma around it, said: "I felt maybe nine months ago when I spoke about my HIV diagnosis that I started a conversation and it becomes relevant for a while, but then the conversation stops.

"What I wanted to do was to keep that conversation going because at the start of this campaign we did a survey and the results kind of shocked and scared me a little bit."

Thomas speaks with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

A recent Tackle HIV survey highlighted the stigma and misunderstanding still attached despite advances in science and medicine. Of 4,000 adults surveyed in the UK, 81 per cent said the main reason why they would or might end a relationship with a potential partner who was HIV positive was being worried about contracting HIV themselves.

Fewer than one in five people know that if a person living with HIV is taking effective treatment, they cannot pass it on while 34 per cent said they would not play contact sport if they knew one of their opponents had HIV.

Thomas said: "I live a full and happy, normal, healthy life taking one single tablet a day which means I'm undetectable so I can't transfer HIV onto another single person whether it be on a rugby field or any other environment."

Thomas captained of the Lions in New Zealand. in 2005

When the ex-British and Irish Lions captain revealed he had been diagnosed in September, the Duke of Sussex was one of many to offer their support. A minority were not so positive and Thomas, who came out as gay in 2009, confirmed he had been subjected to abuse on social media.

"It is not really about me. It's about people who are being stigmatised against and who are living with discrimination and the reality is this is something they shouldn't be discriminated by," he added.

"I feel really blessed. I have had really strong, positive support face-to-face. I have had discrimination on social media, but sadly - and it sounds weird and I shouldn't even say this - that is the norm for social media anyway.

"What that does give me is a reality that maybe I am living in this environment now where people are supporting me because people feel like they have been affected by HIV so they've learnt about HIV, learnt I am no risk to them and learnt I live a happy and healthy life."

Thomas played 100 Tests for Wales

Sir Elton John, David Furnish and the Terrence Higgins Trust are supporting the Tackle HIV campaign, which will work to change negative perceptions about HIV.

"I was the self-version of stigma. When I found out, I thought I was going to die," Thomas said.

"My first thought process was how long do I have left to live and do I have enough time to tell my family and friends that I am dying of a virus.

"It took me a long while to find the education to be OK and to have the knowledge to live with it.

"I am not shouting at people saying they should know better because 20 or so years ago the government released a pretty strong, scary advert telling people HIV - or Aids as it was referred to then - was a killer.

"People feel like nothing has been done since to re-educate people. People think they already know what happens when you live with it."