Ray Prosser, former Wales and Lions prop, dies aged 93

Prop forward Ray Prosser played 22 Tests for Wales

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions prop Ray Prosser has died at the age of 93.

Prosser won 22 caps for Wales between 1956 and 1961, and he also toured with the Lions in 1959, starting when they won the fourth Test against New Zealand.

He was one of the most successful coaches in Welsh club rugby history, guiding Pontypool RFC - in the days before leagues - to five unofficial Welsh championship crowns, seven Merit Table titles and the Welsh Cup during an 18-year stint.

Prosser oversaw and developed the careers of numerous Wales internationals, including the Pontypool front row of Charlie Faulkner, Bobby Windsor and Graham Price that played together in 19 Tests, plus players like Eddie Butler and David Bishop.

Pontypool and Wales' famous front rowers, from left to right Graham Price, Bobby Windsor and Charlie Faulkner

In a statement, Pontypool RFC said: "It is with immense sadness and devastation that Pontypool RFC can confirm the passing of the legendary Ray Prosser.

"Without question, Ray will be forever regarded as the most influential figure in Pontypool RFC history.

"Our thoughts are with Ray's family during this exceptionally sad time."