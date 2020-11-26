Lloyd Williams starts at scrum-half for Wales as James Botham retains his place to face England

Lloyd Williams back in the No 9 jersey for Wales

Cardiff Blues scrum-half Lloyd Williams will make his first Wales start for four years in Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup clash against England.

Flanker James Botham - grandson of England cricket great Sir Ian Botham - retains his place in a back-row missing Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi.

Tipuric suffered a head knock during the victory over Georgia last weekend, and Navidi remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from concussion.

Williams, who has won 30 caps, partners Dan Biggar at half-back, with Botham moving from blindside to openside flanker following a promising Test debut in the Georgia game.

James Botham playing for Wales U20s

"Saturday is another great opportunity for us and for this squad," said head coach Wayne Pivac.

"It is another chance for us to take what we have been doing in training and take that into matchday and we are looking forward it.

"We know what we need to do and we are focused on that for Saturday."

Taulupe Faletau's return is a boost for Wales

On the bench Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre and Tomas Francis provide the front-row cover with Will Rowlands and Aaron Wainwright completing the forward contingent. Rhys Webb, Callum Sheedy and Owen Watkin provide the back-line cover.

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Lloyd Williams, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Samson Lee, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 6 Shane Lewis-Hughes, 7 James Botham, 8 Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Rhys Webb, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Owen Watkin