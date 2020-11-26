Lloyd Williams starts at scrum-half for Wales as James Botham retains his place to face England
Wales host England at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli for their third Autumn Nations Cup Group A Test on Saturday; Wales will be hoping to build on their win against Georgia as they face an England side who are coming off a dominant win against Ireland
Last Updated: 26/11/20 12:28pm
Cardiff Blues scrum-half Lloyd Williams will make his first Wales start for four years in Saturday's Autumn Nations Cup clash against England.
Flanker James Botham - grandson of England cricket great Sir Ian Botham - retains his place in a back-row missing Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi.
Tipuric suffered a head knock during the victory over Georgia last weekend, and Navidi remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from concussion.
Williams, who has won 30 caps, partners Dan Biggar at half-back, with Botham moving from blindside to openside flanker following a promising Test debut in the Georgia game.
"Saturday is another great opportunity for us and for this squad," said head coach Wayne Pivac.
"It is another chance for us to take what we have been doing in training and take that into matchday and we are looking forward it.
"We know what we need to do and we are focused on that for Saturday."
On the bench Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre and Tomas Francis provide the front-row cover with Will Rowlands and Aaron Wainwright completing the forward contingent. Rhys Webb, Callum Sheedy and Owen Watkin provide the back-line cover.
Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Lloyd Williams, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Samson Lee, 4 Jake Ball, 5 Alun Wyn Jones, 6 Shane Lewis-Hughes, 7 James Botham, 8 Taulupe Faletau
Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Aaron Wainwright, 21 Rhys Webb, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Owen Watkin