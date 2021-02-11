Liam Williams returns for Wales against Scotland in Six Nations

Liam Williams is back in the starting XV for Wales

Liam Williams returns from a three-match ban to replace Hallam Amos, with Gareth Davies taking the number nine shirt and Aaron Wainwright called into the back row, as Wayne Pivac makes five enforced changes for Wales' Six Nations clash with Scotland.

One of those changes is George North, whose hopes of winning his 100th Wales cap on Saturday have been dashed by injury. He had been set for a third successive start at outside-centre.

North suffered a scratched eye during a 21-16 victory over Ireland last weekend, making him the fifth player from that starting line-up ruled out because of injury.

With North's fellow centres Johnny Williams and Jonathan Davies also absent, head coach Pivac has turned to Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin as his midfield partnership at Murrayfield.

George North has been ruled out due to an eye injury

New Zealand-born Cardiff Blues centre Willis Halaholo, who qualifies for Wales through residency and was only called into Wales' Six Nations squad on Wednesday, is among the replacements.

Centre Williams and wing Amos are unavailable because of head injuries suffered in the Ireland game, while that fixture also claimed scrum-half Tomos Williams (hamstring) and flanker Dan Lydiate (knee), in addition to North.

Scarlets flanker Josh Macleod would have replaced Lydiate and won his first cap, but he was injured in training, while fellow flanker Josh Navidi is also injured.

"We were pleased to kick the tournament off with a victory last weekend and to be heading to Scotland with a win behind us," said Pivac.

"We continue to build and to move forward and it is great to do that from a position of winning. It is a quick six-day turnaround this week but we are looking forward to getting back out there.

"We have picked up a couple of injuries but we see it as more of an opportunity for those coming into the side.

"We have to feel extremely disappointed for Josh (Macleod) who we selected to start and to win his first cap only to be ruled out later that day through injury."

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny; 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Owen Watkin, 11 Liam Williams; 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Gareth Davies, 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Ken Owens, 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Adam Beard, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Justin Tipuric, 8 Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rhodri Jones, 18 Leon Brown, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 James Botham,21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Callum Sheedy, 23 Willis Halaholo.