Jonathan Davies in line for Wales Six Nations return vs England

Wales centre Jonathan Davies is back in selection contention to face England

Centre Jonathan Davies could make a return from injury for Wales in Saturday's Six Nations clash against England in Cardiff, but there is still doubt about the availability of full-back Leigh Halfpenny.

Wales battled with injury at the start of the competition but have an almost full-strength squad for the weekend clash at the Principality Stadium, assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said on Tuesday.

"Everybody has reported back and we (almost) have a full bill of health. Right now, there is a lot of competition for places," Humphreys said.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny is a doubt due to concussion

Davies, who has won 85 caps for Wales and played for the British & Irish Lions, missed the opening weekend win over Ireland and narrow away success over Scotland as Wales made a 100 per cent start to this year's tournament.

The 32-year-old had hurt his ankle just before the start of the Six Nations playing for Scarlets in the PRO14 competition.

Halfpenny, another key element of the Welsh backline, is still going through 'return to play' protocols after sustaining a head injury at Murrayfield in the 25-24 win over Scotland on February 13. "But we expect him to come through," added Humphreys.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams remains out with a hamstring injury

Wales will be without scrum-half Tomos Williams, who has a hamstring tear, but Hallam Amos, Josh Navidi, George North and Johnny Williams, all injured in the 21-16 win over Ireland on February 7, are back in training and available for Saturday's test.

Humphreys added: "We understand how important the middle game of this tournament is, especially if you have won the first two, so this game is huge in all aspects.

"We are all aware that this (Triple Crown) is on the line, but we don't need to talk about it, we need to talk about how we are going to play, how we are going to start (the game)."