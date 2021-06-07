Five uncapped players in Wales squad for summer series against Canada and Argentina

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has named five uncapped players in his squad for summer Test matches against Canada and Argentina.

Scarlets wing Tom Rogers, Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas and Dragons lock Ben Carter are among those included in a 34-man group, with centre Jonathan Davies captaining the side in the absence of Alun Wyn Jones.

Jones, who will lead the British and Irish Lions in South Africa, heads a 10-strong Wales contingent on that trip, with Pivac also missing the likes of Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Leigh Halfpenny, who is on 99 test caps (including four British & Irish Lions caps), is named along with Hallam Amos, Jonah Holmes (who missed the Six Nations through injury), Owen Lane (who last featured for Wales in the RWC Bronze medal match versus New Zealand), Ioan Lloyd who can play across the back-three and at fly-half and uncapped Scarlets back Tom Rogers.

"We are really looking forward to this summer, getting to work with this squad and the three home Tests that we will face," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"It is great that we are able to select five uncapped players in the squad. It is an opportunity, much like the autumn campaign last year, to get these players into the environment and to expose them to Test match preparation and in some cases test match rugby.

Jonathan Davies will skipper the side

"This summer isn't just about the uncapped players it is also about internationals gaining more experience. It is a chance for them to get more starts and appearances under their belt and to step into leadership roles so it is going to be an important period for us.

"We will have a training camp in North Wales before returning to Cardiff for our three Tests so it is a great block of time we have together.

"Whilst the Six Nations success is still fresh in many people's memories it is important we continue to build both depth and our game as we continue to the RWC 2023."

The Guinness Six Nations champions host Canada in Cardiff on July 3, followed by two Principality Stadium encounters against Argentina.

Wales squad

Forwards: Rhodri Jones, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Sam Parry, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Cory Hill, Will Rowlands, Taine Basham, James Botham, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Josh Turnbull, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs: Kieran Hardy Tomos Williams, Rhodri Williams, Callum Sheedy, Jarrod Evans, Jonathan Davies (c), Willis Halaholo, Nick Tompkins, Ben Thomas, Hallam Amos, Leigh Halfpenny, Jonah Holmes, Owen Lane, Ioan Lloyd, Tom Rogers.