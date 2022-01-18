Six Nations 2022: Dan Biggar named Wales captain for first time in his career as Wayne Pivac announces squad

Dan Biggar has been named Wales captain for the first time in his career ahead of the upcoming 2022 Six Nations.

The 32-year-old, who has won 95 Test caps for his country, takes over as skipper from Alun Wyn Jones with the second row sidelined by a shoulder injury.

The absence of 149-cap veteran Jones leaves Wales without their most experienced campaigner, not to mention other injured high-profile players in George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Wales have named a 36-man squad for the Guinness Six Nations featuring three uncapped players as Dan Biggar captains for the campaign.



Nevertheless, head coach Wayne Pivac is in no doubt fly-half Biggar will prove just as able a captain and that his experience will be vital as Wales defend their Six Nations crown, starting with their opening match against Ireland in Dublin on February 5.

"With the experience missing, we wanted someone who had experienced the competition on a number of occasions and knows the rigours of it," Pivac said.

"He gives us that - he has 95 Wales caps and he's toured with the British and Irish Lions.

"Dan has the respect of the other players and management, so we think he'll do a great job."

Elsewhere in the squad, Adam Beard has been named as vice-captain, while Pivac has called three uncapped players into the set-up as well.

The Ospreys paid of hooker Dewi Lake and back row Jac Morgan, plus Cardiff back row James Ratti all have the opportunity to press a claim for inclusion when the squad gathers at the national training base at Hensol on Monday.

Another five players could be in line to make their first Six Nations appearance, including Bradley Roberts and Christ Tshiunza who made their international debut in the 2021 Autumn Nations Series. Ross Moriarty is included too, despite having not played since the autumn due to a shoulder injury.

"The Guinness Six Nations is a very special competition, and we want to go out and win, like every other nation," Pivac said. "This is tournament rugby, so it's about working hard in training and preparing well each week.

Wales 2022 Six Nations fixtures Saturday, February 5 Ireland (A) 2.15pm Saturday, February 12 Scotland (H) 2.15pm Saturday, February 26 England (A) 4.45pm Friday, March 11 France (H) 8pm Saturday, March 19 Italy (H) 2.15pm

"Last year the Six Nations offered fans an exciting brand of rugby with lots of tries and, while we know we have five tough matches ahead and the margins in Test rugby are fine, we are looking forward to the challenge.

"With the World Cup on the horizon next year, every match will be important for development on the road to France."

Wales squad

Forwards: Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Bradley Roberts, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard (v-c), Ben Carter, Seb Davies, Will Rowlands, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Ellis Jenkins, Jac Morgan, Ross Moriarty, James Ratti, Aaron Wainwright.

Backs: Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar (c), Rhys Priestland, Callum Sheedy, Jonathan Davies, Uilisi Halaholo, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Louis Rees-Zammit, Johnny McNicholl, Liam Williams.