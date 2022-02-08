Wales to head to South Africa for three-Test series vs Springboks in July

The Wales team before Saturday's Six Nations game against Ireland

Wales have announced they will travel to South Africa and play a three-Test series against the world champions in July.

Wayne Pivac's squad will return to South Africa for the first time since 2014 for the Tests in July.

The opening Test will take place on Saturday, July 2 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria before they head to the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on July 9 and finish the series in Cape Town on Saturday, July 16.

Wales have won four of their last six Tests against the Springboks, but have lost on all 10 occasions they have played them in South Africa.

Wales' Test series in South Africa Saturday, July 2 South Africa vs Wales Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Saturday, July 9 South Africa vs Wales Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Saturday, July 16 South Africa vs Wales DHL Stadium, Cape Town

After the Wales Test series, South Africa will commence their Rugby Championship campaign against New Zealand on August 6.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said: "It's exciting to announce such a strong list of Springbok fixtures this season after a successful 2021 season for the team.

"Pending the return of crowds to our Tests and with the Covid-19 pandemic still presenting challenges throughout the world, we understand the fluid nature of match schedules.

"But it is important for us that the team face quality opposition as we gear up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France."