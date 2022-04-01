Wales and Scarlets flanker James Davies retires aged 31 after long battle with concussion

James Davies won 11 caps for Wales, scoring one try

Wales and Scarlets flanker James Davies has been forced to retire following a long battle with concussion.

The 31-year-old, known as 'Cubby', has not featured since winning his 11th cap for Wales against Georgia in October 2020 and has called time on his career following medical advice.

Davies - who was part of Wales' World Cup squad in 2019 - said: "I've enjoyed every minute of my career here at the Scarlets and made some amazing friends along the way.

"But after speaking to specialists it's pretty clear I can't go on playing rugby.

Davies: Support has been incredible

"At the moment, thankfully, I am able to lead a normal life - something I wasn't able to do for a long time after the knock I had.

"Any bang to the head in training or in a game and I could go back to the start of all this, which is unthinkable for me.

"It has been a tough couple of years, but the support I have had from my family, friends, team-mates, coaches and the club has been incredible and I am hugely grateful for that."

Davies made his Wales debut against Italy in 2018 and scored one try for his country, against Argentina.

The Carmarthen-born player also won a silver medal with Team GB in the rugby sevens at the 2016 Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Pivac: Davies' enthusiasm second to none

Wales coach Wayne Pivac lauded Davies as "one of the game's genuine characters".

Pivac said: "It's very sad to hear about James' retirement.

"I was fortunate enough to coach him at club and international level and not only is he a good player but he's a great person.

"His enthusiasm and sense of humour are second to none and he's one of the game's genuine characters.

"I wish him all the best for whatever comes next and know that whatever he turns his hand to he will make a success."