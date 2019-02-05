France call up Racing 92's Camille Chat for Six Nations clash with England

Camille Chat is back in the France squad

France have called up hooker Camille Chat to replace the injured Julien Marchand ahead of their Six Nations clash against England on Sunday.

The Racing 92 forward, who has 16 caps, joined up with the France squad at their Marcoussis training base on Tuesday as the third hooker.

La Rochelle hooker Pierre Bourgarit, who was already in the squad, is in line to take Marchand's place on the bench at Twickenham.

Marchand first came into the French team against Fiji in November, when Chat was forced out with a neck injury.



The Toulouse captain, 23, will be out for the rest of the season after coming on to replace captain Guilhem Guirado and then damaging a knee ligament on the final play of France's 24-19 home defeat to Wales on Friday.