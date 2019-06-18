Mathieu Bastareaud and Morgan Parra left out of France squad for World Cup

Mathieu Bastareaud will not travel to Japan for the World Cup

France head coach Jacques Brunel has left Mathieu Bastareaud and Morgan Parra out of his 37-man squad for the World Cup.

Centre Bastareaud has 54 caps for his country and was the vice-captain during the Six Nations, while scrum-half Parra, who has 71 caps, also featured in this year's tournament.

However, Brunel has decided to leave out the experienced duo, as well as wing Teddy Thomas and prop Uini Atonio.

Morgan Parra played a bit-part role in this year's Six Nations

Thomas has 10 tries in 16 Tests for France but was not involved during the Six Nations, while giant prop Atonio has featured just once since June 2018.

Wesley Fofana, who will retire from international rugby after the World Cup, has been included.

He is joined in the squad by three uncapped players; Toulouse hooker Peato Mauvaka, Fijian-born Clermont wing Alivereti Raka and Toulon prop Emerick Setiano.

The 37 players in the squad will join in stages, depending on when their involvement in the Top 14 ended.

Those who were knocked out in the regular season will join on June 25; players knocked out in the play-offs will join on July 1; and the players in the semi-finals and finals will join on July 6.

Jacques Brunel will leave his post as France head coach after the World Cup

Brunel, who will be replaced by assistant Fabien Galthie after the World Cup, has named 31 players for the tournament, which begins in Japan in September, with six on the standby list.

France are in the same World Cup pool as England, Argentina, the United States and Tonga. Their opening game is against Argentina in Tokyo on September 21.

31-man World Cup squad

Backs

Geoffrey Doumayrou, Antoine Dupont, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Sofiane Guitoune, Yoann Huget, Camille Lopez, Maxime Machenaud, Maxime Medard, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Alivereti Raka, Thomas Ramos, Baptiste Serin.

Forwards

Gregory Alldritt, Demba Bamba, Yacouba Camara, Camille Chat, Paul Gabrillagues, Guilhem Guirado, Arthur Iturria, Felix Lambey, Wenceslas Lauret, Bernard Le Roux, Peato Mauvaka, Louis Picamoles, Jefferson Poirot, Dany Priso, Emerick Setiano, Rabah Slimani, Sebastien Vahaamahina.

Six-man standby list

Anthony Belleau, Francois Cros, Etienne Falgoux, Charles Ollivon, Vincent Rattez, Paul Willemse.