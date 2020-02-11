France wing Vincent Rattez ruled out of Six Nations with broken leg
By Reuters
Last Updated: 11/02/20 12:02pm
Six Nations leaders France will be without Vincent Rattez for the rest of the tournament after he broke his fibula in the 35-22 win over Italy.
Rattez was withdrawn in the dying stages of the match in Paris and needed to be helped off the pitch as 14-man France went on to top the table with two wins, having upset England in the first round.
The 27-year-old wing, who also scored a try against England, confirmed on social media he had sustained a fracture.
France play defending champions Wales in the third round on February 22 in Cardiff.