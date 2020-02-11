France wing Vincent Rattez ruled out of Six Nations with broken leg

Six Nations leaders France will be without Vincent Rattez for the rest of the tournament after he broke his fibula in the 35-22 win over Italy.

Rattez was withdrawn in the dying stages of the match in Paris and needed to be helped off the pitch as 14-man France went on to top the table with two wins, having upset England in the first round.

The 27-year-old wing, who also scored a try against England, confirmed on social media he had sustained a fracture.

France play defending champions Wales in the third round on February 22 in Cardiff.