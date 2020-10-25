France’s Bernard Le Roux cited for incident with Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones

France's Bernard Le Roux could now be suspended for the crucial Six Nations games against Ireland

France’s Bernard Le Roux has been cited for an alleged act of foul play involving Alun Wyn Jones during the 38-21 win over Wales in Paris.

The France second row appeared to elbow the Wales captain in the face during the 19th minute of the friendly at the Stade de France.

Le Roux was not penalised at the time as the incident was missed by referee Karl Dickson and his team of officials.

However, the 31-year-old could now be potentially banned for the game against Ireland in Paris next week as part of the final round of the Six Nations.

France head into next weekend with a real chance of winning the Championship, trailing Ireland by just one point in the standings.

A Six Nations statement added: "A disciplinary hearing will be convened via Zoom video on Tuesday 27 October at 13:00 in front of a World Rugby appointed thee man independent panel comprised of Charles Cuthbert (UAE - Chairman), Frank Hadden (Sco) and Leon Lloyd (Eng)."