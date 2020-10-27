Bernard Le Roux cleared to play for France against Ireland in Six Nations

France lock Bernard Le Roux has been cleared to play against Ireland in their Six Nations finale on Saturday after being cited for foul play against Wales last weekend.

The 31-year-old South Africa-born player appeared to strike the head of Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones with his forearm in the first half of France's 38-21 home victory in a friendly international last Saturday.

"The disciplinary committee found that Mr Le Roux had committed an act of foul play but that it had not warranted a red card, and that Mr Le Roux is therefore free to resume playing immediately," the Six Nations said in a statement.

France are third in the Six Nations table on 13 points, behind England on points difference, with Ireland sitting on top with 14 points.

If Ireland beat France in Paris on Saturday night with a bonus point, Andy Farrell's team will be crowned champions.

France will likely need a comprehensive bonus-point win if they are to win the Championship.