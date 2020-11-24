Christophe Dominici: Former France and Stade Francais winger dies aged 48

Christophe Dominici featured in three World Cups for France

Former France and Stade Francais winger Christophe Dominici has died aged 48, his former club said on Tuesday.

Dominici was capped 65 times by France between 1998 and 2007, and scored 25 tries for Les Bleus.

The news was announced by Stade Francais, who said: "It is with immense sadness and heartbreak that Stade Francais Paris learn of the death of Christophe Dominici.

"During the 11 years spent in our colours, Christophe, thanks to his incredible talent and his class, greatly contributed to writing the legend of the club.

Christophe Dominici scored a try in France's sensational comeback win against the All Blacks in the semi-final of the 1999 Rugby World Cup

"An international 65 times, his exploits in the blue jersey have dazzled thousands of young rugby players and allowed the French team to write some of the most beautiful pages in its history.

"A rugby genius and peerless companion, he leaves a great void in our big family. Our hearts go out to his family, his partner Loretta, his daughters Chiara and Mia."

A legend of @FranceRugby and an all-time great of the game 🇫🇷



Rest In Peace, Christophe Dominici 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ByVRkoA2mt — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 24, 2020

Dominici played for his hometown team of Toulon from 1993 and his performances on the wing there earned a move to Stade Francais four years later.

He helped the Parisian side win five French championships while he was one of the big stars of the 1999 Rugby World Cup, particularly in France's semi-final victory over New Zealand.

Deeply saddened to hear of Christophe Dominici's passing. He was a star of 1999 @rugbyworldcup scoring a brilliant try in that thrilling semi-final & you had the feeling that something special would happen every time he took to the field. My condolances are with his family — Sir Bill Beaumont (@BillBeaumont) November 24, 2020

France Rugby tweeted: "The great French rugby family is in mourning after the tragic death of our winger Christophe Dominici. We are thinking especially of his family and loved ones."

Former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll also expressed his condolences, writing on Twitter: "Very sad to hear of the sudden passing of Christophe Dominici. A French player full of flair with huge success throughout his career. May he RIP."