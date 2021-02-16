France Six Nations squad in isolation after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

France are unbeaten in the Six Nations after beating Italy and Ireland in their opening two games

France's Six Nations squad are in isolation after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The French rugby federation released a statement saying that although all players had recorded negative results in the latest round of testing, a member of the technical staff had returned a positive result.

Head coach Fabian Galthie recorded 'an unproven case' and will be re-tested on Tuesday.

A France Rugby statement read: "Following the PCR tests carried out last night (Monday) in Marcoussis with the XV of France, all the players tested negative, a member of the technical staff tested positive, as well as a suspicious and unproven case concerning Fabien Galthié who will be tested again this morning.

"In accordance with health protocols, all members of the team and management were isolated this morning. Interactions are kept to a minimum.

"An additional test will be carried out at the National Rugby Centre on Wednesday morning for the entire selection. Tests will be carried out at home on Friday, as well as on Sunday evening upon regathering at the National Rugby Centre.

"The announcement of the 31 players for the Scotland match will take place on Wednesday evening, February 17."

France sit second in the Six Nations with two away wins from their opening two games. Their next match is at home to Scotland on February 28.

On Sunday they defeated Ireland 15-13, their first win in their Dublin for a decade.