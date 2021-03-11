Virimi Vakatawa back for France to face England in Six Nations clash on Saturday at Twickenham

Virimi Vakatawa forms a dangerous centre partnership with Gael Fickou

Centre Virimi Vakatawa is back in the starting line-up as France gear up for their Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Vakatawa, who missed Les Bleus' opening wins against Italy and Ireland with a knee injury, features alongside Gael Fickou while Matthieu Jalibert starts again at fly-half despite the return of Romain Ntamack from a jaw injury.

Ntamack, who has formed a lethal halfback pair with Antoine Dupont since coach Fabien Galthie took over last year, will be on the bench.

Romain Ntamack is on the bench

"Matthieu has a momentum, he played the last two games with us and he performed really well," head coach Fabien Galthie told a news conference on Thursday.

"Romain is back and he has played one game with Toulouse. On current form and given the momentum, the decision is logical."

Jalibert will pair up with Dupont, one of 12 players who tested positive for COVID-19 after the Ireland game last month.

Antoine Dupont is the danger man for France

The COVID-19 outbreak prompted organisers to postpone France's game against Scotland, which was scheduled for Feb. 28.

France: 15 Brice Dulin, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Gael Fickou, 11 Damian Penaud, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont, 1 Cyril Baille, 2 Julien Marchand, 3 Mohamed Haouas, 4 Romain Taofifenua, 5 Paul Willemse, 6 Dylan Cretin, 7 Charles Ollivon (c), 8 Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Jean Baptiste Gros, 18 Dorian Aldegheri, 19 Cyril Cazeaux, 20 Cameron Woki, 21 Anthony Jelonch, 22 Baptiste Serin, 23 Romain Ntamack