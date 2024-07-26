Melvyn Jaminet: France rugby union player hit with 34-week ban after posting racist video online

France's Melvyn Jaminet handed 34-week ban and fined 30,000 euros (£25,000) after posting video of himself making a racist remark earlier this month; Jaminet was immediately sent home from tour of Uruguay; French Rugby Federation says Jaminet has "harmed best interests of rugby"

France full-back Melvyn Jaminet has been hit with a 34-week suspension by the French Rugby Federation after he posted a video of himself making a racist remark earlier this month.

The Toulon player, capped 20 times by his country, was immediately suspended and sent home from France's tour of Argentina.

An FFR disciplinary council was held on Friday, with it determined Jaminet should also be fined 30,000 euros (£25,000).

The 25-year-old's 34-week ban can be reduced by eight weeks if he takes part in prevention actions.

Jaminet - who the FFR says has "harmed the best interests" of the sport - has up to seven days to launch an appeal.

He had issued an apology shortly after his suspension on July 7 was announced, saying on Instagram: "I understand that this has hurt and offended many people, and I want to make it clear that these remarks do not reflect my values or those of the French rugby team.

"Racism in any form is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in."