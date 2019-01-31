Ex-England U20 forward David Sisi set for Italy debut against Scotland in Six Nations opener

David Sisi played for Bath before joining Zebre

Former England Under-20 back-row David Sisi will earn his first cap for Italy in their Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Sisi, 25, who moved from English club Bath to Italian PRO14 side Zebre in 2017, made 14 appearances for England's youth team between 2012 and 2013.

Veteran captain Sergio Parisse - capped 134 times - returns after missing the November Tests through injury, with hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini set for his 100th cap.

Sisi will make his debut alongside Dean Budd with Ghiraldini joined on the front row by Simone Ferrari and Andrea Lovotti.

Sergio Parisse is back to lead Conor O'Shea's side after missing the Autumn Tests

The Italians are on a run of a record 17 straight Six Nations defeats with their last win in the tournament against Scotland at Murrayfield in 2015.

Conor O'Shea's side host Wales at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Saturday week.

Italy: Jayden Hayward, Angelo Esposito, Luca Morisi, Tommaso Castello, Michele Campagnaro, Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi; Sergio Parisse (capt); Braam Steyn, Sebastian Negri, Dean Budd, David Sisi, Simone Ferrari, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lovotti.

Replacements: Luca Bigi, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Federico Ruzza, Jimmy Tuivaiti, Guglielmo Palazzani, Ian McKinley, Edoardo Padovani.