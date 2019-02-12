Gloucester's Callum Braley receives Italy Six Nations call-up

Callum Braley has been called up by Italy

Gloucester scrum-half Callum Braley has been called into Italy's training squad ahead of their Six Nations game against Ireland on February 24.

Braley represented England at U20 level and captained the side to two World Rugby U20 Championship titles.

The 24-year-old qualifies for Italy through his grandfather and he will link up with Conor O'Shea's men next week in Rome as part of a 33-man training squad.

"I've been having a few conversations over the last couple of days and it's a huge opportunity for me to improve and get some valuable experiences," Braley told Gloucester Rugby TV.

"It was a massive thrill to get that phone call and get that opportunity he's given me."

The Azzurri lost scrum-half Tito Tebaldi to a back injury in the warm-up ahead of their opening Six Nations game against Scotland, with Guglielmo Palazzani starting the match at Murrayfield as well as last weekend's loss to Wales.