Sergio Parisse out of Italy side to face Ireland in Six Nations

Italy captain Sergio Parisse will miss the Six Nations clash with Ireland on Sunday after suffering concussion playing for his club Stade Francais at the weekend.

The Italian federation said he was following the required head injury protocols after a suspected concussion in his club's 23-14 defeat to Lyon in the French Top 14 competition on Saturday.

Parisse will stay with the Italy squad this week as they prepare for the game at Rome's Olympic Stadium.

The 35-year-old broke the record for the most Six Nations appearances at the start of this year's competition when Italy lost 33-20 to Scotland in Edinburgh.

He also played in their last game against Wales and has started each of the 67 Six Nations matches he has been involved in.

Parisse has 136 caps in total and made his Test debut back in 2002.