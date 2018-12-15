Northampton match against Timisoara Saracens postponed after heavy snowfall

Northampton were due to play Romanian side Timisoara Saracens on Saturday

Northampton's European Challenge Cup clash against Timisoara Saracens in Romania has been postponed.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said heavy snowfall had rendered the pitch unplayable at the Dan Paltinisanu Stadium.

The game represented a 2,700-mile round trip for Saints.

"Heavy snow had rendered the pitch at the Dan Paltinisanu Stadium unplayable, leaving match referee Joy Neville with no option but to cancel the fixture," EPCR said.

"With snow continuing to fall in Romania, no alternative options were available to play the match.

"The Northampton Saints squad and management team are returning to England.

"The fixture will be the subject of a review which will take place shortly and EPCR will be making no further comment until a decision is announced."

Saints are currently second in Pool One, five points behind Clermont Auvergne.