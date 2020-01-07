Northampton Saints appoint ex-player Ian Vass as defence coach

Ian Vass is back at Franklin's Gardens

Northampton have appointed former Saints scrum-half Ian Vass as their defence coach.

The 38-year-old returns to Franklin's Gardens from Montpellier, where he has spent two years as the Top 14 side's defence and skills coach.

He replaces Alan Dickens, who left Franklin's Gardens in November to become England U20s head coach.

Vass made 57 appearances for Northampton during two spells at the club. He moved into coaching with Saracens' academy in 2013 and was appointed England U20s head coach in 2017, before joining Montpellier later that year.

Vass made 57 appearances for Northampton

"It's great to bring someone of Ian's calibre on board," said Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd.

"He's passionate about learning and about improving players. I've no doubt he will bring a high level of skill and knowledge to our existing English coaching group.

"I would like to thank interim defence coach Jake Sharp, who has done an excellent job and will continue to progress at Saints, given his high potential."

Vass added: "I am very excited about the direction in which Saints are heading and where they want to go under Chris Boyd.

"Defence is a huge part of the game which I am extremely passionate about and I feel I can add to the set-up.

"The playing squad is an exciting mix of world class players and young English talent, so I couldn't resist the challenge of working with them to help them develop."