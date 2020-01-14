Cobus Reinach: Northampton scrum-half to leave at end of season

Cobus Reinach joined Northampton from Super Rugby side Sharks in 2017

Northampton have confirmed scrum-half Cobus Reinach will leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old South Africa international has made 70 appearances since he arrived at Franklin's Gardens from Super Rugby side Sharks in 2017.

Reinach has scored 29 tries since his arrival and was selected in the South Africa squad which won the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year.

Reinach scored three tries during South Africa's World Cup-winning campaign in Japan

"We have a fantastic group of coaches and staff, and an exciting squad that I believe can challenge for the major honours, so this has not been an easy decision for me to make," said Reinach.

"I'd like to thank everyone for making the last three seasons so memorable; I'll be sad to leave some great friends and team-mates.

"Saints will always have a special place in my heart and I look forward to giving everything I've got to make sure we finish the season with some silverware."

Northampton sit second in the Premiership table, one point behind Exeter, while a 33-20 win against Benetton Rugby maintained their hopes of reaching the Champions Cup quarter-final.

Speaking about the decision, Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd said: "While we're disappointed to lose a player of Cobus' quality, we respect that in the final years of his professional career he's made a decision with the long-term future of his family in mind.

"Saints supporters love watching him play; he has provided them with plenty of memorable moments here at Franklin's Gardens."