Newcastle lock Calum Green accused of biting Sale's Rob Webber

Newcastle lock Calum Green has been cited for an alleged biting incident

Newcastle lock Calum Green will appear before a disciplinary panel accused of biting Sale's Rob Webber.

The alleged incident occurred during the first half of Saturday's Gallagher Premiership match at St James' Park, which the Falcons won 22-17.

Green, 28, has been cited by independent citing commissioner Andy Blyth and faces a hearing on Wednesday.

Sale hooker Webber received a citing commissioner's warning

"The Falcons second rower is alleged to have bitten an opponent in the 22nd minute of the first half of the Gallagher Premiership match at St James' Park contrary to Law 9.12 - a player must not physically abuse anyone including biting," read a statement from the Rugby Football Union.

Sale hooker Webber has received a citing commissioner's warning for his involvement in the incident.