Harlequins lock James Horwill to retire at end of the season

James Horwill will retire at end of the season

Harlequins lock James Horwill has announced he is to retire from rugby at the end of the season.

Horwill, who skippered Australia during the 2013 series against the Lions, arrived at The Stoop in 2015, but recent seasons have been marred by a series of injuries.

The 33-year-old was named skipper after two seasons with Quins and has made 66 appearances, including one match against Leicester in which he continued playing despite suffering a gory dislocated finger.

"Rugby has been a big part of my life for many years; never in my wildest dreams would I have envisaged the incredible journey it has taken me on," the 62-cap international said.

"I've had the privilege and honour to not only play, but captain my state, country and club, Harlequins, on a number of occasions over my 14-year career.

"Winning the Super Rugby title at the Queensland Reds and being asked to captain my country are just some of the moments I will look back and cherish for a lifetime."

Quins' head of rugby Paul Gustard added: "James is a true warrior of our great game; the ultimate professional and someone you always want on your side.

"It's been an honour and a pleasure to work alongside him at Harlequins. His resilience and character have made him the role model he is today and will continue to be long after his retirement.

"Every week he puts his body on the line and stands up to be counted alongside his team-mates; he is a very popular member of the squad, whom we will all miss.

"From everyone at Harlequins we would like to wish him and his young family all the very best in the future and he will always be welcome at his second home, The Stoop."