Nathan Earle signs Harlequins contract extension

Nathan Earle joined Harlequins from Saracens in 2018

England squad player Nathan Earle has signed a contract extension with Harlequins.

The former Saracens winger had scored 11 tries in 23 Quins appearances before suffering a long-term knee ligament injury in April last year.

The 25-year-old had been in England's training squad for the 2019 Six Nations, having scored in an uncapped fixture against the Barbarians the previous year.

"I'm thrilled to be able to extend my time at The Stoop," Earle told his club's website.

Earle scored a try for England against the Barbarians in 2018

"I felt like I was playing some of my best rugby before picking up a knee injury at the end of my first season.

"I'm still rehabilitating at the moment, but I'm excited to get back out there and pull on the jersey again."

Head of rugby Paul Gustard added: "We're thrilled to have Nathan recommit his future to the club. Prior to his severe knee injury, he was demonstrating to everyone what I personally already knew, that he is a fantastic talent with the potential for explosive, match-winning performances.

"When we lost Nathan to injury, we lost more than just his fantastic talents as a player; we lost his energy, his personality, his competitiveness, and his leadership on the field.

"He was, and is, a key member of our playing group with the type of strong off-field behaviours and positive mindset that are fundamental to our environment."